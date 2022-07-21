Zoom by Ocado, which is the rapid grocery delivery service owned by Ocado Retail, offers customers a range of 10,000 products which can be ordered for delivery within an hour or later that same day.

Ocado Retail plans to open a Zoom by Ocado site in Leeds in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, the company said: "Zoom by Ocado’s second site in Canning Town, East London, has received a very strong customer response since its opening in May and together with the original site in Acton, West London, Zoom by Ocado has so far delivered over 825,000 orders, including 107,000 bunches of bananas.

Zoom by Ocado is set to create around 130 jobs in Leeds, including team leaders, drivers and warehouse staff, it has been confirmed today.

"Ocado is committed to investing in the local communities in which it operates and since December 2020, has donated more than £8 million to food poverty charities. For each of the new Zoom sites, Ocado will champion hyper-local, artisan suppliers and arrangements will be made to donate cash and/or surplus goods to local charities."

Apart from Leeds, a site is expected to open in Leyton in the third quarter.

The statement added: "Both sites will open with 100% last-mile green delivery vehicles, comprising a mix of electric cars, e-cargo bikes and electric mopeds. Shopping will be delivered to customers in recyclable and compostable bags and the use of Ocado Group’s technology will help maintain Ocado’s industry- leading levels of food waste."

George Dean, Head of Zoom by Ocado, commented: “It’s really exciting to be able to reveal the locations of our next two sites - Leyton, allowing us to reach more customers in North and East London, and Leeds, our first Zoom by Ocado site outside of London. Rapid delivery shouldn’t mean compromising on product range, value or quality - which is why our customers love us.

"They particularly enjoy our huge range which includes M&S lines, great-value Ocado own-label and local suppliers. We believe that Zoom by Ocado’s offering is the most sustainable immediacy proposition in the market and we’re committed to investing in the area and contributing to the local community.”