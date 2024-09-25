A quarter of Brits say they would happily eat roast dinner every day

Greene King’s Pub & Carvery is on the hunt to find the nation’s biggest carvery lover, offering a gravy-licious prize of free carvery for a whole year (that's 52 free carveries) plus a £2025 cash prize.

With carvery season well and truly underway, until 20th October pub goers in Yorkshire can also enjoy the brand’s popular carvery dinner for just £7.

The hunt for the ultimate carvery lover comes as new research reveals more than half of Brits (57%) say that carvery is their favourite meal, with a quarter (24%) saying that they would happily eat a roast dinner every day of the week.

What’s more, the humble roast dinner was also named as one of the top five things that provide the most comfort to 50% of Brits during poor weather.

When it comes to meat and veg choice, there’s plenty of debate. Roast potatoes are the most popular variety of potato to include in a roast dinner, with almost three quarters (72%) of UK respondents choosing this classic, with only 12% choosing mash and 6% surprisingly preferring chips.

And, despite the common misconception that everyone hates Brussels sprouts, Brits actually named the humble Brussels sprout as their second favourite vegetable, after deliciously crunchy roast potatoes!

Beef has been named as the nation’s preferred meat (29%) closely followed by chicken (21%), lamb (16%) and pork (7%).

Gavin O’Neill, Business Unit Director for Food Pubs at Greene King, said: “With the darker nights and seasonal changes upon us, there’s no better hearty, warming meal than full roast carvery, so why not make it even better value for money at only £7.

“Plus, with free carvery for a year, and a £2,025 cash prize up for grabs for Britain’s ultimate carvery fan, this is a great opportunity for customers to pick up the title of Carvery King or Queen, along with a great prize at the same time.”

The competition is open to anyone and will run from Monday 16th September to Monday 20th October.

To get involved and for full T&C’s, carvery lovers simply need head to the Pub & Carvery website and enter their details to be in with a chance to win.

To find your local Greene King Pub & Carvery, visit: https://www.greeneking.co.uk/competitions/carvery-lovers

When eating out, how much are Brits willing to pay for a good roast dinner / carvery?

£11-£15 (32%) £16-£20 (29%) £21-£25 (14%)

Top five things that provide comfort on a winter’s day:

Having a hot drink (62%) Snuggling under a blanket (60%) Sitting by a fire (52%) Roast dinner / carvery (50%) Watching a film (38%)

Top five roast dinner meats / meat free alternative:

Beef (29%) Chicken (21%) Lamb (16%) Pork (7%) Mushroom wellington (4%)

Top five roast dinner vegetables:

Roast Potatoes (47%) Brussels sprouts (9%) Broccoli (8%) Parsnips (8%) Carrots (7%)

Top five roast dinner sauces: