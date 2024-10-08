Chaophraya Leeds offers Thai superfans chance to win one of 20 prizes, including a trip to Thailand

To celebrate its 20th year, Chaophraya is offering 20 lucky diners the chance to win one of 20 iconic Thai themed prizes - including a trip to Thailand guaranteed to be an unforgettable experience Entries are now open, with Thai superfans simply needing to complete a dedicated online entry form to be in with a chance of winning

Iconic Thai dining destination, Chaophraya, has this month launched a competition offering Thai food fans across the country the chance to win one of 20 Thai-inspired prizes over from now until the end of the year.

The competition promises to offer diners the chance to win big, with hero prizes including a full holiday package to Thailand for two, flights to Thailand for two and UK-city breaks options with complimentary dinner at Chaophraya.

This opportunity for Thai food fans to win big marks the start of the restaurant’s 20th Anniversary celebrations and will see five lucky winners selected each month between now and the end of 2024 – with a bonus five prizes available for those dining at a celebratory anniversary event hosted on 29th November at Chaophraya Leeds.

Founders Martin Stead (Left) and Kim Kaewkraikhot (Middle), and Managing Director, Ian Leigh (Right)

In total, 20 superfans will be given the chance to win one of the 20 prizes available, including a trip of a lifetime to Thailand, city breaks and a variety of complimentary meals and Thai-inspired experiences.

To enter, Thai food fans simply need to complete a dedicated online entry form once to be in with a chance of winning in each draw throughout October, November and December. Bonus chances to win will be available to entrants through engaging on social media, heading into dine at one of its iconic venues and attending the 20th anniversary event in November.

Ian Leigh, Chaophraya’s Managing Director said: "We wanted to kickstart our 20th anniversary celebrations in style and showcase just how proud and passionate we are of our restaurant’s homeland – and what better way to do so than offering our diners the chance to experience the best of Thai culture and food?

“Thailand is a truly beautiful country, with some of the most hospitable people and amazing experiences on offer. We want our competition winners experience true Thai culture, flavours and experiences together, and fall in love with the nation as much as we have. We’re hopeful our vast array of prizes will help do just that.”

Known as being a go-to for celebrations and milestone events for the past 20 years, and now offering a vibrant and diverse all-day dining options via its latest innovations, Chaophraya brings passion and authenticity to the Thai dining scene here in the UK.

This passion and heritage stems from co-founder Kim, the beating heart of Chaophraya’s restaurants, who grew up in rural Khiri Mat, a village in the Sukhothai province of Thailand where her love for cooking stemmed from cooking with her mum.

Ian continues: “We’re all truly inspired by Kim’s journey to where she is today. At the age of just 15 with big dreams and an entrepreneurial spirit, Kim left her village for the busy streets of Bangkok. Kim’s main passion has always been food and so, in 1993, she set up her first Pad Thai cart.

“Through pure dedication and hard work, she expanded the business to run several street food stalls and won an award for the delicious flavours of her Pad Thai recipe. This very recipe is still proudly used across our restaurants today.”