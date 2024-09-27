Fresh deals for freshers: The best food and drink offers for students in Yorkshire

Looking for the ultimate student deals in Yorkshire? Britain's biggest craft brewer, BrewDog has launched a range of incentives to help freshers and returning students settle in with their mates, and toast the academic year ahead.

BrewDog is encouraging students to ditch the flat SU beer, and bag a pint of the good stuff with a range of student rewards available across England, Wales and Scotland.

University is all about balance and with BrewDog’s new range of rewards, students can play as hard as they work and bag 25% off food and drink all day, every day at the brewer’s UK bars. Menu items including monster burgers, hot wings, pizzas and salads, and an epic selection of craft beers, wines and boutique spirits - plus a new range of cocktails that taste even more delicious with a cheeky student discount!

The brewer is also offering a limited time deal this weekend, with all students able to claim a free pint on Sunday 29th of September when they show a valid student ID.

Additionally, students can also claim the U25 offer, which gives them 50% off food and drink in England and Wales, or 50% off food in Scotland, every Sunday, from 4pm for those aged 18 - 25.

Lauren Carrol, Chief Marketing Officer at BrewDog says: “Moving to a new city can be nerve wracking, but with 25% off food and drink all day, everyday, a free pint this Sunday, and 50% off on Sunday, there’s no better excuse to bring your mates together over a pint, and start making memories!”