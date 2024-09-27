New Indian Social Dining Hotspot 'NANAS' brings authentic Indian food with a twist to Yorkshire

As an avid Yorkshire based food blogger I'm always on the lookout for new little hidden food gems locally, last week family owned business NANA'S in Northowram, Halifax opened its doors, NANA'S prides it's self on good food, good cocktails and great times and last night I did enjoyed all of the above, I really cannot rave about this place enough!

NANA'S is a small family based business owned by Raj and Kay Panesar previous owners of well known 22 The Square, NANA'S aims to let customers experience the vibrant flavours of India with a very modern twist, from delicious curries to creative cocktail's, NANA'S primary aims is to bring people together, people come for the food and stay for the memories.

last night I was lucky enough to head to the Northowram based restaurant to try the creative menu for myself and let me tell you it didn't disappoint, you can tell a restaurant is going to do well when people are queuing out the door at opening time for a table to get a taste of the action. upon entering we were greeted with a proper Yorkshire welcome, Raj and Kay always go above and beyond the make sure the dining experience is second to non, we started with vibrant cocktails which went down a treat and enjoyed freshly made in house poppadoms with homemade dips and then went onto enjoy a selection of starters, NANA'S serves an array of mouthwatering tapas style small plates with something for everyone.

For started myself and my partner Richard enjoyed Raj's Bhajis named after the main man himself and i have to say they were a taste sensation i have tried a few bhajis on my time but nothing can compete with the ones served last night, just the right amount of crunch and flavour, we went onto enjoy bombay potatoes, lamb cutlets and fish dishes, my favourite fish of the evening had to be the signature Lamb Nahari, believe me when I say the dishes just kept getting better, taste after taste, flavour after flavour, in my opinion all dishes enjoyed were an infusion of taste sensation, we just couldn't get enough, we finished with a small shot of delightful homemade mango lassi which was a real treat, the menu is vast and something for everyone and every age group to enjoy, with a delicious dedicated children's menu, when they were writing the menu they really did think about what customers would enjoy.

I talk for England so for me to sit back and be quiet and enjoy the without talking, that's how you can tell the food was out of the world, the Tastes just gripped hold of my senses, bite after bite I was in food heaven, you definitely won't leave hungry !