Revolution's Yorkshire bars are making nights-out affordable again

Get ready to experience Revolution in Yorkshire like never before. The iconic Leeds, Huddersfield, and York hotspots boast a brand-new vibe, alongside an exciting new cocktail menu, and offers that make a night out affordable again.

Enter a new era of cost-effective fun and flavour, Revolution has upped its game in all of it's Yorkshire locations, and lowered its prices. The brand’s fresh look and feel is complemented by an innovative new cocktail menu full of gamified cocktails with Revs twists to ensure customers have the best night possible. From traditional favourites to daring new creations, including ‘Chilli Roulette’ and ‘Truth or Dare Cocktails’, there's something to suit every palate.

Making Night Outs Affordable Again

Recognising that nights out are more expensive than ever, Revolution Bars wants to create night outs to fit even the tightest budget, so young people in Yorkshire can have an exceptional experience without breaking the bank.

Revolution's Yorkshire locations have a brand new vibe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the money-saving offers include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

50% off Food for Students: Students can enjoy half-price food and make the most of a full evening out.

2 for £10 on Mains: From students to professionals, treat yourself to a delicious meal with a friend without it costing the earth.

Pizzas for only £5: and yes, they’re full-size!

£3.50 Pints and £5 Doubles: Quench your thirst with affordable pints and doubles.

Shots from £1.50: Kicking off (or ending) the night with a bang.

241 Cocktails: Grab a friend and savour two delicious cocktails for the price of one.

The bar will continue to offer Bottomless Brunch for those that want to indulge a little more than the budget offers.

The bar will also be offering cocktail masterclasses for mixology beginners or anyone wanting a fun day-out with friends, learning how to make some of Revolution’s most iconic cocktails.

Revolution's Yorkshire locations have a new cocktail menu

Revolution’s New Cocktail Creations

Truth or Dare Cocktail: Embark on a thrilling cocktail adventure with this playful concoction, with each drink accompanied by an actual truth or dare.

Chase The Ace: Test your luck and savour the excitement of this unique cocktail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chilli Roulette Shots: Challenge your taste buds with these gamified shots that offer a spicy surprise.

Revolution's Yorkshire locations have a new cocktail menu