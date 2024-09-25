Six by Nico announces exclusive Sunday roast tasting menu

Six by Nico Leeds, the dynamic dining experience known for its six-week tasting menu rotation, has announced an extension of its new limited-edition offering, Sunday Roast, which was originally planned for one day only.

Due to overwhelming demand after the first announcement, the restaurant is once again inviting guests to experience all the familiar flavours of a Sunday Roast in a contemporary twist on the traditional. Diners can expect to indulge in the rich and comforting taste of the iconic roast dinner, whilst being treated to a remarkable dining experience.

The limited-edition menu expertly combines Britain’s favourite flavours with alternative ingredients and cooking techniques to create a lineup of dishes which takes the conventional Sunday Roast to a new level.

Cooking exclusively for three Sundays on the 29th September, 6th October and 13th October, the Sunday Roast menu consists of five courses and will be available across all the Six by Nico restaurants, starting at just£35 per person, with a Yorkshire Pudding supplement course available for an additional £7.

Six by Nico's brand-new Sunday Roast tasting menu

The menu includes the following dishes:

Course One - Roast Beef Doughnut

Crisp Onion - Mushroom - Black Garlic Ketchup

Course Two - Cauliflower Cheese

Veloute - Crisp Hen Egg - Cheddar Royale

Course Three - Ultimate Roast Potato

Duck Fat Potato, Rarebit Show String Fried, Light Butter Sauce

Course Four (Optional Add-On) – Yorkshire Pudding - £7

Lyonnaise Onion - Creamed Potato - Herb Crumb - Truffle Café Au Lait Sauce

Course Five - Ultimate Roast Chicken

Roast Chicken Crown - Barbecue Hispie Cabbage - Honey Carrot - Carrot Top Pesto

Course Six - Eton Mess

Vanilla Creme - Elderflower meringue - Raspberry Lime Gel

This exclusive tasting menu incorporates a rich blend of flavours, all inspired by the famed Sunday Roast. A culmination of braised meat, creamed potatoes and perfectly seasoned vegetables promises a dining experience which honours its long-established roots. Seamlessly integrating these sumptuous ingredients into six entirely original dishes, Six by Nico creates the ultimate roast dinner experience and simultaneously offers guests a taste of something completely new.

Andrew Temple, Chief Creative Officer, commented: “The Sunday Roast menu is designed to evoke feelings of nostalgia and home comforts that many of us associate with a traditional roast dinner. Because this menu is a take on a family favourite, it was important that the dishes were in keeping with the infallible Sunday Roast flavours that we all know and love, whilst still providing the unforgettable dining experience that Six by Nico is known for.

“Diners can expect the much-loved elements of a roast dinner, incorporated into six delicious dishes, all with a refreshing and often unexpected twist. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone over the next three weekends and seeing what our guests think of this unique limited-edition concept!”

Six by Nico caters to all dietary requirements, offering a full vegetarian menu for each new menu concept. Plus, customers can swap courses from the meat menu to the veggie alternative, if they wish. Other dietaries and certain allergens can also be catered to upon request, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the best possible dining experience.

The Sunday Roast menu is available from £35 per person, along with a wine pairing for £27.