Slim Chickens unveils new autumn treats

As the days grow cooler and autumn settles in, Slim Chickens is turning up the heat and sweetening the season with some exciting new additions to its menu! From a refreshing new milkshake to a fiery hot sauce and the much-anticipated return of a fan-favourite, there’s something for everyone to look forward to this fall.

Introducing the all-new Mint Twirl Shake; a delightful blend of Cadbury Twirl and mint syrup that’s sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. This milkshake offers the perfect combination of rich chocolate and cool mint, creating a refreshing yet indulgent treat that pairs perfectly with Slim Chickens’ buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded chicken tenders and crispy wings. Available now at all Slim Chickens UK locations, don’t miss your chance to try this limited-edition shake that’s guaranteed to become an instant favourite!

Also, get ready to meet the Slim Reaper! Slim Chickens is turning up the spice factor with its brand-new Ultra Hot Sauce, launching on Thursday, October 17, just in time for Halloween. Made with the infamous Reaper Peppers, this sauce is for true heat-seekers only.

Whether you’re looking to test your tolerance for the hottest of the hot or simply want to add a spooky twist to your Halloween celebrations, the Slim Reaper Sauce is here to set your taste buds on fire. But beware, this fiery concoction is not for the faint of heart. Try it if you dare but be prepared for an experience of a lifetime!

Fans have spoken, and they listened! The legendary Slims Mayo Gravy is officially back on the menu at Slim Chickens UK. This unique sauce, a creamy blend of smooth mayo and savoury gravy, is perfect for dipping everything from our fresh, cooked-to-order tenders to crispy fries. With its rich, comforting flavour, it’s no wonder that Slims Mayo Gravy has been the most requested item from their guests this year. Available now for a limited time, make sure you get your fill of this beloved classic before it’s gone again!

At Slim Chickens, we’re dedicated to bringing the authentic flavours of the American South to the UK. Their menu features hand-breaded, buttermilk-marinated tenders, crispy wings, and a wide range of delicious sides and fourteen handcrafted sauces. They also cater to all dietary preferences with our plant-based options, ensuring everyone can enjoy a taste of Slims. This Autumn don’t miss out on their new promotions and the return of the legendary Slims Mayo Gravy; it’s the perfect time to stop by Slim Chickens and experience their delicious offerings!

Slim Chickens is an American-style eatery specialising in fresh, homemade Southern-inspired dishes. With locations across the UK, Slim Chickens is known for its signature hand-breaded buttermilk-marinated chicken tenders, crispy chicken wings, fourteen dipping sauces, and an enticing menu that caters to both meat lovers and vegetarians. Combining authentic flavours with unparalleled hospitality, Slim Chickens promises a culinary experience like no other.