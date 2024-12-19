12 Days of Caring: Sharing carer’s stories this festive season

Throughout December, Carers First have been sharing carer stories, tips and advice relating to helping people thrive in their caring role as part of their festive ‘12 Days of Caring’ series, which amplifies the voices of carers.

The lead-up to Christmas can be particularly challenging, especially for the unpaid carers who may be unaware of the support they are entitled to.

Carers First understand that caring is something many people face all year round, and that there are challenges that come with every season of caring. This time of year, particularly, can often bring about mixed feelings, and Carers First want to assure all carers that they are not alone.

Carers First have helped parent carer, Hayley, who has been able to go back to work and continue with her career after seeking help from our Carers First team and meeting her support adviser. Hayley feels that the support has helped her maintain her identity and self-esteem.

Parent carer Hayley and her son Charlie

She says more carers should reach out: "Don’t be too proud to ask for help. It doesn’t make you a failure – it’s sensible! – and you don’t know what is out there unless you ask.”

Alan cares for his wife, Denise, who is battling terminal cancer. Feeling overwhelmed by the changes, Alan found support from a Carer Support Adviser who helped him access housing assistance and encouraged him to join support groups.

Through it all, Alan discovered that writing became a vital creative outlet for expressing his feelings.

Alan's top tip to other carers is to reach out and connect with others: "It’s good to meet others who understand what it’s like being a carer and know some of what you may be going through."

Sheila became a full-time carer for her father whose health was seriously declining. Sheila felt that she could not ask for help during this life-changing event, but once she was put in contact with Carers First, she opened up and received valuable support to help her with her caring role.

It is so important for carers to know that they do not have to go through the challenges and emotions of caring on their own.

Sheila said: “Carers First saved my life to be honest. It took me a long time to ask for help but when I did I found Carers First, who supported me.

“I’m so appreciative of the Carers First team who helped me – I was supported with everything, even money issues; I’d stopped working so there was no money coming in, the helpful team told me about the various benefits I could claim. They also helped me a lot emotionally, and they still do.”

With 61% of unpaid carers feeling anxious about living costs and managing finances, it's crucial to stay informed about the options available to you.

Carers First can support carers with information on the support available in their local community, advice on benefits or as a working carer, access to a statutory carers assessment or events and activities locally that can give them a short break from caring.

Carers First supports carers face to face in eight regions across the country and provides online support carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers.