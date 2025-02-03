‘2024 a Bumper Year for Partnerships’ says Charity Boss

YWCA Yorkshire shares the partnership successes of 2024 and looks forward to the year ahead.

YWCA Yorkshire is on a mission to support women, children and families to create better futures locally. Over the last year, YWCA Yorkshire has supported hundreds of families across Projects in Rotherham, Doncaster and Sheffield.

YWCA Yorkshire Chief Executive Tracy Gollins explains more about the charity's mission and values, and why collaboration is central to the charity's plans for 2025.

Tracy Gollins said: “Each person we support is on their own journey, and success looks different for everyone. We exist to support women, children and families in their goals. This might be about becoming a better parent. It might be about dealing with financial difficulties. It might be developing life skills or finding a safe place to live and build a home away from an abusive partner. We measure success on what is important to individuals, and we work in a person-centred way to deliver what someone needs to make their life better and build their future. Our support is inclusive, compassionate and expert.

Supporters gather for YWCA Yorkshire’s 20-year anniversary celebration of Fleming Gardens in 2024

“We couldn’t do this without help from local communities and it is fair to say that 2024 has been a bumper year for us in terms of building partnerships and growing that all important network of delivery partners and supporters. 2025 is looking even better and we step into the new year with a renewed energy to invest in the people and organisations that share our values and our mission for women and children here in South Yorkshire.”

Over the last 12 months, YWCA Yorkshire’s Fleming Gardens and Green Gables services have celebrated 20 years of partnership working and have both successfully been re-awarded delivery contracts by commissioners in Rotheram and Doncaster. The charity has also won a new contract as the Building Successful Families provider in Sheffield West.

2024 saw businesses and community groups getting behind the Green Gables minibus campaign and the Fleming Gardens Wellbeing Hub Campaign, which have collectively raised over £4000 thanks to this support.

Long-established relationships with businesses including S2S, Tesco, Morrisons and Heavenly Hairspray have continued to flourish. Whilst new relationships have formed with supporters including Roy Hatfield Group, iceSheffield, Little Movers, Automotive Supplies Ltd, Play Valley, Wesco Anixter and B&Q. The Charity has strengthened ties with societies from the University of Sheffield Students Union, and better-connected with membership organisations including Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, and Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce. YWCA Yorkshire recently took membership with Doncaster Chamber of Commerce, and we look forward to growing that relationship.

Peile House received a personal visit and direct support from former Sheffield Chamber of Commerce President Alexis Krachai. They also welcomed visits from Sheffield Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Louisa Harrison-Walker OBE, and Sheffield Business Together coordinator Charlie Hedges.

Fleming Gardens welcomed visits from Mathew Stephens, former Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber President, Councillor Sheila Cowen, Mayor of Rotherham and friends from Rotherham United Football Club. All YWCA Yorkshire Projects welcomed regional business leaders over the year, as they visited to learn more about the charity’s work locally and discuss collaboration opportunities.

2024 was also the year that YWCA Yorkshire started working with Charity Ambassador, Zara Stanley, who has become a valuable member of the volunteer team, helping to engage others by sharing her own experiences as someone supported by YWCA Yorkshire.

Tracy Gollins adds, “2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for YWCA Yorkshire. We have a renewed focus on networking and collaboration and plan to work closely with our partners to raise awareness of the challenges families are facing here in South Yorkshire and the vital services we can deliver to support them.”

YWCA Yorkshire supports more than 250 women, children and families across South Yorkshire. The charity specialises in housing and trauma-informed wrap-around support for people facing homelessness, financial hardship, domestic abuse and sexual exploitation.