300 motorbikes to travel in convoy through the Tyne Tunnel in support of St John Ambulance

The North East Bikers annual fundraising for St John Ambulance, takes place on Sunday, September 14, from 10am £10 with free t-shirt and supporter patch on the day. Just turn up on the day and enjoy a fantastic experience, along with helping a great charity.

This year, the event will bring together approximately 300 motorbikes. The run will start as usual from the A1 Washington North Bound Service Station.

From there, riders will head up to Cramlington, travel down the A19, and regroup at the Tyne Tunnel. TT2, the company responsible for the tunnel, will pause traffic so the entire group can pass through together.

The ride will continue down to Thornaby, finishing at the Last Post Memorial Bar, where our St John Ambulance (SJA) team will be waiting to meet them.

Supporting the group will be Marnie, our Community Support Vehicle (CSV), which was generously purchased with a large donation from TT2. Bertie Badger, our mascot, will also be in attendance, travelling in the CSV rather than by bike.

Tony Laker, St John Ambulance Regional Youth Manager, has been a key organiser of this event. Tony rides with the Armed Forces Bikers Veterans Charity, a dedicated team who annually raise money for veterans.

Thanks to Tony’s efforts, last year’s event was a great success, and as a result, the North East Bikers have agreed to make this an annual fundraiser for St John, held every second Sunday in September.

Lynn Horrocks CStJ, County Commissioner, Northumbria & Durham shared: “I am looking forward to this event. It promises to be “loud and green,” shining a spotlight on SJA’s work, especially during the Save a Life September campaign (SLS).

"The fantastic North East Bikers are not only raising awareness but also helping to fund our volunteers’ invaluable work in communities. Their commitment makes a real difference, and I am deeply grateful for their efforts.

"I’d like to thank all the bikers and local groups who have been so keen to get involved in supporting our charity. I’d also like to thank TT2 for all their help and logistical support in organising for the bikes to travel through the Tyne Tunnel. If members of the public would like to donate some funds to help our local first aid delivery initiatives that would be hugely appreciated”

Anyone wishing to donate funds, no matter what amount, can do so via

