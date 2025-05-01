70K the Northallerton Way

Northallerton charity supporters are gearing up for a major charity appeal for vulnerable communities around the world.

Northallerton Christian Aid Grouphas organised a series of fundraising activities as part of the 70k in May challenge during Christian Aid Week 2025.

Group chairman Michael Webster explained: “Every year, during this appeal, people across Britain and Ireland have seven days to make a difference and support their global neighbours, in a celebration of hope for a fairer world.

“We are taking part by covering 70km many times over, in a variety of ways, in solidarity with people who have to walk long distances to find clean water or sell their produce.

Last year's fundraising team.

“We have a long-distance cyclist pedalling more than 500 miles (834km) – the distance from Romanby to Paris – and a swimming team covering 2,800 lengths (70km). Meanwhile, another group will be walking around 70miles, or roughly 110km, which is roughly the distance around the Isle of Wight.

“We will be keeping going throughout May and ask people to look out for our Christian Aid badges flags and T shirts, and give us a cheer.”

Money raised during Christian Aid Week will help the organisation’s partners empower vulnerable communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.

This year’s appeal - from May 11-17 - is focussing on work in Guatemala, in Central America, where climate change is causing the seasons to intensify and shift erratically. As a result, farming communities have to battle severe floods and, more recently, ferocious heatwaves. Water sources are drying up and vital crops are failing, plunging farming families into hunger and poverty.

Bill and Jill Harker prepare to walk the distance round the Isle of Wight.

Despite the challenges families are facing, the unstoppable power of hope drives people to look for ways to push back.

Christian Aid has been working with organisations like, Coordinación de ONG y Cooperativas, to offer training and tools so farmers can diversify and grow more resilient crops, build water recycling systems, and create organic fertiliser.