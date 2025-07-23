73-year-old veteran completes Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in memory of wife Jane

A 73-year-old veteran from Earby has completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge for the fifth time, raising more than £3,000 for Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice, where his wife Jane received end-of-life care nearly three decades ago.

Ken Daw, a former member of the Royal Army Corps and a regular with the Yorkshire Active walking group, battled extreme weather conditions to finish the hike in 11.5 hours, describing it as “the toughest time” out of the five times he has completed the challenge.

“The rain, the wind - it was horrendous. Even my son, Joe, said it was ridiculous,” said Ken. “But every thought was of Jane and Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice. That’s what pushed me on. I’m doing it for them.”

Ken’s wife Jane spent six weeks at the Oxenhope-based hospice in 1997 before returning home, where she died just a week later.

A photo of Jane Daw, which Ken still carries in his wallet after 28 years

“Jane really settled in at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice - she was sewing, painting, doing things she loved,” said Ken. “The staff were incredible. When the doctor told us she only had a couple of months, I took her home where she wanted to be.

“I was devastated when she died, and our son was only 10. But the care Sue Ryder Nurses gave her, I couldn’t have asked for more. That’s why I keep doing what I can.”

Ken has already completed a 24-hour indoor cycling challenge earlier this year for Sue Ryder, riding 253 miles over a single day.

“I trained solidly for 14 weeks - 12 hours a week. I’d done over 1,500 training miles before the event. When I got off the bike, I did 20 press-ups!” said Ken.

Ken Daw with son, Joe, and fellow walker Michelle

Despite tough conditions during the Three Peaks Challenge, Ken’s resilience inspired others in his group to keep going.

“One of the women in the group said I inspired her to carry on during the hardest moments of the hike. That meant a lot. It’s not just the physical challenge - it’s emotional too. After I finished, I broke down and cried. It brought up some really tough memories of Jane telling me she had breast cancer.”

Ken credits regular exercise and the social connection it brings for helping him manage depression and stay motivated.

“The gym and Yorkshire Active keep me level-headed. It’s not just about fitness, it’s mental health too. That social side makes all the difference.”

Ken and members of Yorkshire Active are already planning their next challenge - a 60-mile walk over 24 hours, expected to take place next year.

“Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice needs all the support it can get to keep running, and I’m proud to do my part,” Ken added. “It’s in memory of Jane and in thanks to the people who cared for her. That means everything to me.”