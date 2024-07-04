92-Year-old Betty reunites with popular TV veterinarian, Julian Norton

92-year-old Betty Taylor from Hambleton Grange care home in Thirsk reunited with friend and famous television veterinarian, Julian Norton, at his local book signing.

Betty appeared on an early episode of The Yorkshire Vet when Julian treated her Shih Tzu, Billy. The pair became good friends and stayed in touch for years, but lost touch when Julian moved to a new practise.

Betty said, ‘I’ve known Julian for so long, he used to look after my dogs and guinea pigs. I love him, he’s just wonderful.’

Betty and Julian still exchanged Christmas cards every year, so when Betty found that there was a chapter dedicated to her in Julian’s latest book, she was delighted.

In the chapter named ‘Betty’, Julian recalled an appointment he’d had with Betty’s dog, Billy. Betty had made the appointment when she became concerned with a lump she had found on Billy’s chest.

Concerned for Billy’s health, Julian took the pup into theatre and cut around the fur to get a closer look at the growth, only to find that the mysterious bump was merely a hard-boiled sweet.

Betty and Julian shared many laughs over the story, as did the three-million viewers of The Yorkshire Vet.

When Betty’s carers at Hambleton Grange saw that Julian would be doing a signing of his new book close by, they asked Betty if she’d like to go along to see her old friend, to which she said ‘absolutely!’.

At the book signing, Betty and Julian had a good catch up and reminisced over the memories they shared. Betty said, ‘It was so lovely to see Julian again after all this time! We had such a good catch up, and of course he signed my book for me.’

Sandra Anderson, the Home Manager at Hambleton Grange added, ‘Betty had told us so many tales from visiting Julian at the vets over the years, it was a heart-warming moment to see them reunited.

‘We’re so glad we could support Betty to see her dear friend again – we hope to see Julian again very soon.’

