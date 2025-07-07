A Family Affair: Local care home celebrates three generations of care

The Dearnevale team is home to not one, not two, but four members of the same family working side by side across different roles and units.

Grandmother Diane Mills, her daughters Zoe Stork and Jade Nippers, and granddaughter Sophie Halford are proving that caring really does run in the family.

It all started with Sophie, who joined Dearnevale seven and a half years ago with no prior experience in care. She quickly found her calling, and her passion for the job was so infectious the rest of the family couldn’t help but get involved.

“My family saw how much I loved it here, and one by one, they joined” says Sophie, now a Senior Health Care Assistant.

Diane, Jade, Zoe and Sophie

After 15 years working in education, Jade swapped classrooms for care and now brings her energy to Dearnevale’s therapy team. Zoe transitioned from a career in retail to care six years ago and, like her mum Diane, works as a Senior Health Care Assistant. Diane, inspired by her daughter’s glowing reviews, joined from a role in independent living and has never looked back.

While they rarely cross paths during shifts, they regularly team up for home events, training sessions and celebrations. “We work on different units, so we don’t see each other much… unless there’s cake! We’re the family who’ll always be first up dancing at the parties” they laugh.

Despite working under the same roof, they’re clear about keeping their personal and professional lives separate.

“We always stay professional, but it’s lovely knowing you’ve got family nearby who get it” says Zoe. “We’ve always had strong bonds and Dearnevale just adds to that. Our goal at the home is to make every day better for the people we support and when we come to work it makes every day better for us. It’s for the team as much as those living at the home.”

Dearnevale care home, part of Exemplar Health Care, support adults living with complex needs arising from long-term health conditions, neurological conditions and neuro-disabilities, and physical disabilities.

Helen McGowan, Home Manager at Dearnevale commented: “We’re incredibly lucky to have Diane, Zoe, Jade and Sophie as part of the Dearnevale team. Their passion and commitment for what they do shines through every day, and it’s made even more special by the fact that they get to share that as a family. They’re a brilliant example of the community we’ve built here.”

For Diane, Jade, Zoe and Sophie, working together isn’t just a family affair – it’s a shared purpose. And when people ask why they’ve all chosen Dearnevale, Zoe sums it up perfectly:

“Why Dearnevale? Why not?”