‘A glass of wine every now and then’ – York care home resident reveals secret to a long life on her 102nd birthday

A 102-year-old York care home resident has revealed her secret to living a long and happy life.

Betty Baker is a resident at Care UK’s Chocolate Works, on Bishopthorpe Road, and has shared her wisdom to mark her 102nd birthday, while celebrating with those nearest and dearest to her.

To mark Betty’s milestone birthday, a special celebration was organised by the team at Chocolate Works, complete with balloons, banners, and a cake prepared by the home’s head chef.

Born on 7th May 1923, Betty grew up in Surrey and was a very generous child. As a youngster, she recalls having a birthday party and wanting to invite a lonely boy who lived on the same street. After he arrived with a 4oz chocolate bar as a gift, this started a friendship spanning several years and a tradition of buying one another a chocolate bar for each celebration. Betty looked back fondly on the memory, but jokingly said, “He took all my pocket money!”

Betty met her husband when he served as a navigator in the RAF. After the war, he began working on the railways, which led to their relocation to Skelton, York. Betty was a dedicated housewife and she and her husband had many dogs together over the years.

A true lover of the great outdoors, Betty spent much of her life gardening, walking her beloved dogs, and enjoying nature. When she wasn't outside, she could often be found with her nose in a good book, a hobby she still enjoys today at Chocolate Works, as well as the live singing performances regularly on offer.

She was thrilled to be surrounded by friends, family, and team members as they came together to celebrate her momentous birthday, and when asked for her advice on living a long and happy life, Betty said: “It’s just what’s granted to you, but a glass of wine every now and then does help!”

Jo Pickering, Deputy Manager at Chocolate Works, added: “It was a real privilege to celebrate Betty’s 102nd birthday with her. As a much-loved resident at Chocolate Works, it was amazing to mark this tremendous milestone and listen to her brilliantly honest advice for living a long and happy life.

“Everything we do centres around our ethos of ensuring residents lead fulfilling lives, and celebrating big birthdays is the perfect way to create new lasting memories and nostalgic moments of reflection on a wonderful life well lived!”

