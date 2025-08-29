A headbanging farewell: heavy metal fan honoured with graffiti-covered blackboard coffin

A devoted heavy metal fan from Yorkshire was given a send-off that truly honoured his passion for rock and metal music, with a one-of-a-kind coffin.

Mark James Broadbent, a well-loved husband, dad and HGV driver, known for his larger-than-life personality and love of live music, was given a funeral that truly rocked, complete with a blackboard coffin decorated with band logos and heartfelt messages.

Mark’s daughter, Holly said: “We didn’t want anything traditional. This was about Dad, and we knew he would have absolutely loved it. We got to make our own mark on it, it was like writing our own hieroglyphics.”

Mark’s coffin, painted matt black with silver fixings, was custom-made by Co-op Funeralcare Sheffield Wadsley Bridge. During the funeral, friends and family were invited to write farewell messages, draw favourite band logos, and share memories using acrylic markers, turning the coffin into a canvas of memories.

Holly, added: “Being able to visit him and draw on his coffin in the chapel of rest helped us through the grieving process. It made us feel close to him. He would’ve thought it was brilliant.”

Inside, the coffin was lined in emerald green fabric, Mark’s favourite colour, and music from Nazareth, Pearl Jam, and AC/DC, chosen by the family to create a personal soundtrack, filled the room.

The latest edition of Co-op Funeralcare’s Funeral Music Chart reveals a growing trend of people moving away from traditional hymns toward more popular songs. In the Rock genre, standout choices include Highway to Hell by AC/DC, Welcome to the Jungle by Guns N’ Roses, and Bat Out of Hell by Meat Loaf.

The family also worked with Co-op Funeralcare Sheffield Wadsley Bridge to design a bespoke order of service featuring the artwork from one of Mark’s favourite albums, the same cover he proudly wore as a back patch on his battle jacket.

“It was definitely a shock to some of our friends and family,” said Holly. “But that would’ve made Dad smile. It was so him.”

Mark, described by his loved ones as a gentle giant with a sharp sense of humour and a gift for storytelling, had spent much of his life behind the wheel as an HGV and plant driver. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed reading, fishing, and above all, listening to music - “everything but jazz,” Holly said.

Andrew Levitt, Funeral Arranger at Co-op Funeralcare Sheffield Wadsley Bridge, who is also a rock fan, said: “Working with the Broadbent family was a special experience.

“From the moment I met the family, I knew we were on the same page. We’d been to the same gigs, the same rock bars. The idea for the blackboard coffin came from a conversation about how to make the day truly Mark’s. I’m so grateful they trusted me to help bring that vision to life.

“Mark’s farewell was full of meaning, music and love. It’s the kind of send-off I think every rock fan dreams of, something loud, heartfelt and uniquely them.”