A local man will walk The Yorkshire 3 Peaks twice in less than 24 hours for Barnsley MS Society

Brandon Gledhill from West Yorkshire is walking the Yorkshire three peaks in aid of all MS warriors including his mother in law. All donations will go to help the MS Society Barnsley District.

The event will be taking place on the 7th of June where Brandon will head off on his hike at 4am and hope to be finishing within the 24 hours mark. We want to get MS spoken about more as we feel it is a disability that is not spoken about enough. As a family we see day to day the way MS can effect people and also their family and friends around them. Brandon will be walking for everyone with MS and especially his mother in law as he sees how it effects his girlfriends family. We have a gofundme running and all donations are massively appreciated.