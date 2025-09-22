A Mischief of Rats raises £160,000 for Daisy Appeal

1. Rick Welton, Karen Hall (Daisy Appeal), Andrew Baitson (Auctioneer), Clare Huby

The much-loved A Mischief of Rats art trail bowed out in style this week with a glittering charity auction, helping to raise an impressive £160,000 for the Daisy Appeal.

Crowds filled Princes Quay Event Space - joined by online bidders - to vie for the unique rat sculptures, each designed by a talented artist and displayed across Hull and East Yorkshire throughout the summer.

From businesses and collectors to families and art lovers, supporters were eager to secure their own treasured piece of the city-wide trail, which celebrated the life and musical career of Hull legend Mick Ronson.

In total, the sale of the sculptures raised £160,000, with all proceeds going directly to the Daisy Appeal, helping fund pioneering research and cutting-edge technology for the early detection and diagnosis of cancer, heart disease and dementia.

2. Humber Star with artist, Carol Reynoldson & buyer Tim Rose

Clare Huby, Co-Director of A Mischief of Rats, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled by the generosity shown at the auction. Not only have we raised vital funds for a much-loved local charity, but the trail has once again brought people together to celebrate creativity and community spirit in Hull.

“We also announced on the day that this would be the final sculpture project led by our small team. It has been a privilege to see all our trails embraced so warmly and A Mischief of Rats has been a great way to for us to bow out. We hope new custodians will step in to carry the legacy forward in their own way.”

Karen Guest, Trustee of the Daisy Appeal, added: “This is a fantastic result, with bidders helping to raise £160,000 for our charity. These funds will support the purchase of a new digital scanner for our region - which will be transformational in the early detection of cancer, heart disease and dementia.

“The scanner is designed to work in conjunction with the research that the Daisy Appeal funds to save people’s lives.”

3. Curious Rat with buyer Valerie Eatson

Tim Rose, CEO of Three Oceans in Hull purchased two rats, Humber Star and Believe in People. He said: “Humber Star is significant for us as a fish processor - I’m third generation. The rats will be displayed at our Hull and Lincolnshire sites. I am really pleased to be supporting the charity and the artists. Owning one of these sculptures feels incredibly special. It’s a wonderful way to keep the memory of the trail alive while contributing to such an important cause.”

Launched earlier this year, A Mischief of Rats saw striking artist-designed rat sculptures appear at landmark locations across Hull and East Yorkshire. Sponsored by local businesses, the trail attracted over 250,000 visitors, sparking conversations, photo opportunities, and a city-wide celebration of public art.