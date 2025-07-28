A ‘moo-mentous’ weekend as Zip the Cow raises £40,000 for Sue Ryder

Some 320 thrill-seekers soared over Ilkley last weekend, raising an incredible £40,000 for national healthcare and bereavement charity Sue Ryder.

Zip the Cow, held on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 July, challenged daring participants to scale the iconic ‘cow’ at the Cow and Calf Rocks, then fly 270 metres across Ilkley Moor at speeds of up to 35mph.

Sponsored by Bunton’s Plant Hire and Crag & Co. accountants of Skipton, the event welcomed people aged 8 to 81 to take on this one-of-a-kind adventure. Every zip helps fund Sue Ryder’s expert and compassionate palliative care and bereavement support, enabling the charity to continue being there when it matters most.

Sue Ryder also welcomed staff from Yorkshire Building Society on Friday, July 25. More than 260 colleagues took part throughout the day, with some zipping the Cow for their chosen charity, FareShare. Together, they raised over £41,000 for Sue Ryder and FareShare.

Daredevils prepare for the zip line

Andrew Wood, Community Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice, said: “We hope everyone who zipped across Ilkley has now come back down to earth! The event was electric once again and it was fantastic to see families, friends, and local businesses moo-ving as one for a meaningful cause.

"The event wouldn’t be possible without our brilliant event partners, sponsors, volunteers and the incredible Riddlesden and East Morton Manorlands Fundraising Support Group, not to mention the brave herd who sign up each year. Thank you all, it really does mean the world.”

Next year’s Zip the Cow event takes place on Saturday, July 11, 2026, with an exciting twist planned. Be sure to moo-ve fast to grab your spot on the wire. Any businesses interested in a bespoke Zip the Cow staff day on Friday 10 July 2026 should contact Andrew Wood at [email protected].