A new act for Stagecoach Ilkley! Curtain up for a talented new principal

New Stagecoach Ilkley principal Laura Holden is set to inspire the next generation of budding young performers in Ilkley, West Yorkshire and the surrounding areas.

Laura, who is also the principal of Stagecoach Keighley and Skipton, brings a wealth of creative experience to her new role.

A long-standing member of the Stagecoach family, performing arts have been a major part ofLaura’s life since she took up the role of principal at Stagecoach Keighley in 2010 and Skipton in 2015. Over the last 15 years Laura has taken her schools to perform in iconic venues including The Lawrence and Batley Theatre, Leeds Grand and The Bingley Arts Centre and is excited to share those opportunities with her new students in Ilkley.

Laura is so inspired by her new role: "I’m buzzing with excitement at the opportunity to build a strong, creative programme that will challenge the talented children of Ilkley, whilst being fun, educational, stimulating and rewarding for them."

Stagecoach Performing Arts Ilkley is part of the biggest network of extra-curricular performing arts schools in the UK. The classes are divided across Early Stages (ages 4-6), Main Stages (ages 6-15) and Further Stages (ages 15+) and cover singing, dancing and acting.

Laura and her new team have already started planning how to make Stagecoach Ilkley even better: "We have been extremely busy planning the year and its activities. Watch this space for some of the exciting events we have in store, such as Christmas productions and LAMDA examinations.’"

Stagecoach Performing Arts has a proud history of helping children and young people build confidence and life skills. Over the past 36 years, more than one million students worldwide have benefited from its creative programmes.

With a network of 60,000 students and 3,000 schools globally, Stagecoach empowers children with “Creative Courage for Life,” inspiring countless students to pursue their dreams in the performing arts.