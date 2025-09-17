A night full of stars with the All Together Now Choir and Friends

Saturday evening, the 13th, at the iconic St George's Hall, Bradford, saw more than 200 hugely excited members of the All Together Now Choir, from North and West Yorkshire, gathering for our long awaited 10th Anniversary Concert!

The weeks and months of preparation ,led by amazing Musical Director Chris Kemp and his team,resulted in the most joyous evening we could have imagined, for both choir and our wonderful audience.

Our concert was a story in songs, readings and recordings of our 10 eventful years. Songs included our very first song, 'Human', 'Fix You', a firm favourite, and the beautiful, melodious, and more challenging 'Fall On Me,' and 'Space'. Christmas, a time of year very important to the choir was remembered in a performance of 'O Holy Night', a loved anthem for choir and audiences.

Moments recalled included Chris' initial amazement that so many people wanted to sing! Our experiences during the covid crisis, and the strength shown by the choir, was not forgotten. A poignant moment came when we remembered members who are sadly no longer with us.

Establishing our Charitable Trust in 2019 reflected Chris' desire to give back to our community. It seemed so fitting that just days before the concert, we received news that we have gained official charity status! Our wonderful chair of trustees, Ann McKay, who has led our efforts, was thrilled to be able to announce this to our audience!

The second half of our concert created an uproarious party atmosphere, with crowd pleasers such as ABBA's 'Voulez Vous', and Tina Turner's 'River Deep, Mountain High'.

A more serious point saw us remembering the Bradford City FC fire, 40 years ago this year. We sang 'Take Me Home, Country Roads', a favourite on the terraces, and a huge favourite of our audience too.

Audience members comments included:

'best amateur choir concert I've ever seen'

'My granddaughter, a huge Oasis fan, couldn't believe we sang one of theirs'!

'the soloists were magnificent'

'the song choices, narrative presented and stunning staging were just mesmerising'

'Our 9 and 12 year old granddaughters had a wonderful time'!

Our finale, featuring Coldplay's 'Sky Full of Stars' plus confetti, giant beach balls and balloons, rounded off the most incredible evening.

Thank you so much to everyone who supported us. From our generous sponsors, to our amazing audience. We were delighted that you laughed, cried, clapped, cheered and danced along throughout our concert.

We're all still buzzing!