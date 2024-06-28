A stadium-sized asteroid will be visible in Yorkshire on Saturday night

2024 MK, a stadium-sized asteroid, will pass through earth’s orbit on June 29 and it will only be visible just by using binoculars.

2024 has undoubtedly been an “astroyear”—from the solar eclipse in the Northern Hemisphere, to the Northern Lights shining as South as Portugal, this year has spoilt astronomy lovers with multiple breathtaking astronomic events. If you missed them, you'll be happy to know that Hellotickets have spotted a new opportunity to get your fix of astronomy magic, and even without a telescope this time!

Just before Asteroid Day on June 30, two massive asteroids will pass back to back through Earth’s Orbit on Saturday, June 29. The June 2027, 2011 UL21, is 99% larger than any other near-earth asteroids, but won’t pass close enough to see it without a telescope. The Saturday one, however, will.

Asteroid 2024 MK will pass through Earth’s Orbit, close enough to be seen after 10pm UK time. The places where you're most likely to see it are dark sky areas with low light pollution, by simply using binoculars, making it the perfect Saturday night activity for families and friends who love stargazing.

Hellotickets have gathered a list of the best spots where you can see the Asteroid in Yorkshire, as it’s one of the few places where the weather and darkness conditions will allow us to see it in the whole UK.

Yorkshire Dales National Park

Located across North Yorkshire and Cumbria, it is easily accessible from Leeds and Bradford. The park’s rolling hills and open spaces give a clear view of the night sky, and is one of the darkest UK spots as well. Here are a few spots where you can see the asteroid in theYorkshire Dales National Park:

Buckden National Park Car Park

Tan Hill Inn

Malham National Park Centre

Hawes National Park Centre