A Taste of France at Shelton Lock: Care home hosts joyful French Day celebration

The magic of France arrived at HC-One’s Shelton Lock Care Home in Shelton Lock, as the home set off on their around the world cruise by calling at a country well known for its famous landmarks and cultural cuisine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shelton Lock Care Home hosted a spectacular French Day event, transporting residents and colleagues to the heart of France, complete with delicious cuisine, themed décor, music, and moments full of joie de vivre.

The themed day was part of the home’s “Around the World” journey designed to bring joy, cultural exploration, and social connection to residents throughout the year. With everyone getting into the spirit, the home was a picture of French charm: striped tops, red scarves, berets, and bright smiles were seen throughout the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents enjoyed a variety of French-inspired activities, including:

Colleagues at HC-One’s Shelton Lock Care Home enjoying a French Day celebration event

A French-themed menu featuring favourites such as croissants, coq au vin, and profiteroles.

Classic French tunes playing throughout the day, creating an uplifting and immersive atmosphere.

Language games, trivia about French landmarks, and even a mini “tour” of France through decorations and storytelling quotes.

Nicola Millar, HC-One’s Shelton Locks Care Home Manager, said: “Our French Day was a true celebration of culture, community, and togetherness. Events like these create a sense of joy and belonging for our residents. We see friendships deepen, new stories shared, and a real sense of occasion, it’s moments like these that define life at Shelton Lock.”

One resident commented: “I’ve never been France but today felt like I had. The music, the food, everything was just lovely. I felt like I was on holiday!”

With longer days, sunnier skies, and a full calendar of outdoor and indoor events, summer is a wonderful time for people to join a care home. At Shelton Lock, new residents can enjoy alfresco dining, gardening clubs, summer fairs, and themed days like French Day, all designed to create a warm and welcoming environment from day one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident at HC-One’s Shelton Lock Care Home enjoying a French Day celebration event

For a limited time, HC-One homes in your area, including Shelton Lock, are offering £1,000 off the first month’s fees if you or a loved one moves in before 31st August 2025.

This exclusive summer offer is part of HC-One’s commitment to making the transition into care smoother, more affordable, and more inviting for new families.