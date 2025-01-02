A very happy new year at Highfield Care Home
The hospitality team pulled out all the stops to provide a show-stopping spread of delicious canapes, from bite-sized prawn cocktail, BBQ belly pork on top of a poppadom crunch, mini lemon meringues, baileys filled chocolate eclairs and much more.
Spirits were high as everyone talked about their hopes and expectations for 2025, the fantastic Harry Collins Swing Vocalist, gave us some Swing Classics to bring the New Year in,
Luke Owens, General Manager at Highfield said: “Everyone has had the best time celebrating the new year. It has been a party full of light and merriment, and I have to congratulate our excellent Activities Coordinator Kim for arranging such an enjoyable occasion for everyone at Highfield, as well as friends and family.”
Highfield care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for 66 residents from respite care to long term stays.