A very happy new year at Highfield Care Home

Young and old celebrated the start of the New Year in style at Highfield Care Home in Scarthingwell, Tadcaster.

The hospitality team pulled out all the stops to provide a show-stopping spread of delicious canapes, from bite-sized prawn cocktail, BBQ belly pork on top of a poppadom crunch, mini lemon meringues, baileys filled chocolate eclairs and much more.

Spirits were high as everyone talked about their hopes and expectations for 2025, the fantastic Harry Collins Swing Vocalist, gave us some Swing Classics to bring the New Year in,

Luke Owens, General Manager at Highfield said: “Everyone has had the best time celebrating the new year. It has been a party full of light and merriment, and I have to congratulate our excellent Activities Coordinator Kim for arranging such an enjoyable occasion for everyone at Highfield, as well as friends and family.”

Family came along to enjoy the music.