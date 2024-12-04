A view from the skies over East Leeds developments

With the final homes on sale at one East Leeds development and building work commencing on another, aerial footage has been released by Redrow to show its progress.

The film captures a bird’s eye view of an up and coming part of East Leeds flying over neighbouring developments, Thorpe Park and Centurion Fields, as well as showing views of the surrounding countryside and city.

Opening with footage of the homes at Thorpe Park, where Redrow is nearing completion of 292 homes, covering approximately 8.2 hectares of land, close to junction 46 of the M1, the film shows the wide range of homes and open spaces created at the site.

The footage then captures Centurion Fields, where work is now underway, as well as giving an insight into how the homes will be laid out.

A representative image of a Linton

“Both Thorpe Park and Centurion Fields are in an area of East Leeds which being transformed into a really sought after place to live, not just because of the homes we’re building but thanks to the shopping and leisure facilities and new train station due to open next year too,” said Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire.

“This drone footage not only gives an insight into how the developments are currently looking but also highlights the ‘best of both worlds’ location. With easy access to Leeds city centre, motorway connections, excellent amenities whilst being surrounded by green and open spaces.”

The final homes at The Avenue at Thorpe Park include a selection of three and four-bedroom properties from both Redrow’s Heritage Collection and bespoke contemporary collection.

The three-bedroom Linton has a spacious kitchen and dining area on one side of the home with a lounge on the other side. It also includes the essential utility room off the kitchen and a cloakroom.

The Heritage Collection homes at Thorpe Park

Upstairs the main bedroom spans the depth of the home and includes a dressing area and ensuite shower room. The other two bedrooms are doubles and share family bathroom.

The homes at Centurion Fields feature the developer’s new Eco Electric specification, which recently won the Gold Award for Best Energy Efficient Homes at the prestigious national WhatHouse? Awards. It uses air source heat pumps to generate heating and hot water, in place of a traditional gas boiler, complemented by underfloor heating to the ground floor of Redrow’s detached designs.

The development features a range of three and four-bedroom homes. Including the four-bedroom Shaftesbury.

The Shaftesbury boasts a kitchen, dining and living area extending along one side of the property, with a separate lounge on the other. A separate cloakroom and utility complete the accommodation downstairs. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, the main with en-suite, and a family bathroom.