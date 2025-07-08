A weekend of village vibes for the All Together Now Choir

The All Together Now Choir were honoured and delighted to take part in the entertainment at no less than two village events this weekend (Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th July).

Saturday afternoon found All Together Now Choir members, from our branches in Baildon, Bingley, Harrogate and Skipton, gathering in the beautiful Hall Cliffe Community Garden in Baildon, at their 'Mad Hatters Tea Party', to celebrate 20 years of this wonderful place.

Local schools' artwork was displayed, and a family trail was loved by numbers of children.

The choir enjoyed performing a range of popular songs, which included 'Karma Chameleon', 'Let Your Love Flow', and one of their favourites, 'Make Your Own Kind of Music '.

The Gargrave Duck Race!

Organiser ( and choir member) Ann McKay sent 'massive thanks' to all the entertainers, which included local band Fresh Aire, Baildon Ukelele Band, and the fascinating Appalachian Dancers, besides ourselves!

Choir members thought we had a 'lovely time', and that the 'gardens were beautiful. What a labour of love.'Our second village event found us further afield on Sunday, in the beautiful village of Gargrave, at their annual 'Family Fun and Duck Race Day!

This was our first time at this event, but it won't be the last! Attractions included the gorgeous miniature ponies of 'Hooves and Hugs', a stall full of items from the wonderfully creative Skipton Men's Shed, plus food and drink. Entertainment enjoyed included Children's Races, and of course the exciting Duck Race!

We performed a selection of favourites, including Elton John's 'I'm Still Standing', and Lindisfarne's 'Meet Me on the Corner'. As MD Chris Kemp commented, we 'entertained a very appreciative crowd'. We hugely appreciate our wonderful loyal audience members, but were also delighted to see many new faces!

Singing in Baildon Community Garden

Geoff Margetson, who so skilfully records and videos the All Together Now Choir, has a final comment to make on the Duck Race:

'The ducks all started in a bunch but gradually spread out. Most were upside down and must have enjoyed it as they all gathered together at the finish to discuss how well they had done.'

Two most enjoyable weekend events!