Abbey House vet team pumping themselves up for charity challenge

A team from a leading West Yorkshire vet practice is all pumped up and ready to tackle a charity challenge with a difference.

Eleven team members from Linnaeus-owned Abbey House Veterinary Hospital, which has six practices in and around Leeds, will be tackling a giant inflatable obstacle course at Harewood House on Saturday, June 29.

They’re aiming to raise money to help buy a £1,500 human defibrillator for the community, which will be installed at their flagship animal hospital in Commercial Street, Morley.

Abbey House practice manager Claire Turner explained: “Our Morley Hospital is open 24/7, so it’s a perfect place to position a defibrillator to ensure easy, available access to this potentially lifesaving equipment for our local community.

“We will be holding various events through the year to fund the purchase of the unit and we’re all looking forward to this inflatable challenge at Harewood House.

“There are 32 inflatable obstacles we will need to overcome across the 5K course so we all know it won’t be easy. It should be a lot of fun, though, and hopefully we can raise a lot of money, too.”

Organisers call the event ‘the world’s biggest and most epic inflatable 5K obstacle course’, with all the giant obstacles given names such as The Crawler, The Vortex, The Beast, The Boss and The Temple of Doom!

Claire added: “Everyone is determined to make it a fun, family event. I will be running with my son Jacob, while Abbey House’s client care team leader Christy Whetstone-Veitch will be taking on the course with her children Daisy and Charlie.

“Group nursing manager Emma Ogle, senior client care associate Hannah Thomas, student veterinary nurse John Bates, driver Kelly Blackburn, patient care assistant Leah Wallbridge and her friend Georgina Wright complete our team, and we’re all raring to go!”

Anyone who would like to donate to the Abbey House team’s JustGiving page should visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/claire-turner-279?utm_term=yMAA2xzjd