Acomb opticians raise glasses to store’s £125K reopening

Celebrations took place this morning as Acomb Specsavers unveiled its newly refurbished store with York’s Lord Mayor, Margaret Wells declaring it open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CELEBRATIONS were in full flow this morning as local opticians unveiled its newly refurbished store on Front Street with York’s Lord Mayor, Margaret Wells declaring it open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Local councillors, business owners, and community members were welcomed to mark this exciting occasion with a locally crafted cake by Deborah Bakes, and a glass of non-alcoholic fizz to toast the store’s transformation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an investment of £125,000, Specsavers Acomb has revamped its interior to reflect a more modern look and feel to improve customer experience. The refresh includes brand-new signage, up-to-date paintwork, fresh carpeting, stylish new seating, and improved lighting—creating a much brighter and more welcoming environment for customers looking for the latest frames.

The team at Specsavers Acomb celebrating the £125K investment

Not only have the interiors seen a refresh, but the store’s technology has also received a boost, with £45,000 allocated towards transformative optical equipment, including a state-of-the-art OCT machine and a new Tonometer, ensuring customers have access to the highest standard of pre-screening accuracy and care.

This occasion perfectly reflects the upgrade Front Street has recently seen with new seating, colourful planters and signage to create a more vibrant community space in Acomb.

Alex Brightwell, director at Specsavers Acomb, says: ‘We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved with our recent investment. Not only has it modernised our store, but it will elevate the experience for our customers for years to come—reflecting who we are as a team and our commitment to our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Today has been a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our milestone, we are truly grateful to everyone who joined us. The support from our team and the wider community has been fantastic, it was important for us to share this moment with the people who make Front Street so special.

York’s Lord Mayor, Margaret Wells declaring Specsavers Acomb reopen with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Front Street.

‘Acomb is such a welcoming, family-focused area, and we are excited to continue playing a key role in its vibrancy. As part of this thriving community, we want to be the go-to hub for outstanding eyecare and advice. With this refresh, we feel more energised than ever to provide just that in our refreshed space.’