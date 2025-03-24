ACS hands over a record £7,000 fundraising donation to the Army Benevolent Fund following its fourth annual steel soldiers campaign

Yorkshire-based manufacturer ACS Stainless Steel Fixings today presented a cheque for a record-breaking fundraising total of more than £7,000 to the Army Benevolent Fund (ABF) following its fourth annual Steel Soldiers Remembrance Day campaign. The presentation took place at the Infantry Training Centre Catterick (ITC Catterick) in North Yorkshire where representatives from the ABF were in attendance to receive the donation.

ACS launched its Steel Soldiers campaign in 2021 – in collaboration with materials provider Steel Supplies Limited and logistics partner DX Group – to create and distribute steel soldier silhouettes from its factory in Leeds. The figures are then gifted to communities nationwide in exchange for donations to the ABF, helping to honour the Armed Forces while supporting vital services for soldiers and veterans.

Last year’s efforts mean total donations since 2021 have now surpassed £13,000, with a total of 780 steel soldiers now created. David Flannery, Managing Director at ACS, said: “We’re thrilled to present today’s cheque and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone who donated and ordered a steel soldier. Thanks to their support, this Steel Soldiers campaign has been our most successful yet.

“We are deeply committed to causes like the Army Benevolent Fund, and it’s a privilege to contribute to the exceptional work they do in supporting those who serve our country. We’ll be launching our fifth campaign later this year and hope to smash our fundraising targets once again.”

Steel Soldier created by ACS

Jim Duffy, who was presented the cheque on behalf of the Army Benevolent Fund added: “Today has been wonderful and we can’t thank ACS enough for their continued support. This initiative is crucial for the Army Benevolent Fund, which has been dedicated to helping soldiers, veterans, and their families in times of hardship since 1944. Last year, we assisted over 70,000 people in the UK and in more than 45 countries. Partnerships like this really make a difference. We’ve also recently celebrated our 80th anniversary, and we’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to ACS, DX Group, and everyone who contributed to this remarkable initiative. It’s support like this that allows us to continue our mission for current and former soldiers.”

Added Nicola Peat of DX Group which has again supported the campaign by delivering the steel soldier silhouettes this year: “We’re incredibly proud to be part of this fantastic initiative, working alongside brilliant partners like ACS and the ABF. It’s amazing to see such a significant total raised, all of which will go towards supporting the Armed Forces community and their families. We look forward to continuing our partnership and helping the campaign grow even stronger in the years to come.”

Beyond the Steel Soldiers campaign, ACS has shown consistent support for ex-service personnel. Since signing the Armed Forces Covenant in 2021, the company guarantees a face-to-face interview for any applicant who has served in the UK military, reaffirming its commitment to helping veterans and their families transition into civilian life.

ACS is a leader in the manufacturing and design of essential structural building components, including wall ties, windposts, masonry support systems, and brick slip systems. Operating from its Yorkshire facility, ACS’s 117-strong team continues to supply the construction industry with high-quality, dependable products.