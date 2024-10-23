Adderstone Living targets Yorkshire expansion with new director

Affordable house builder Adderstone Living has appointed a new senior executive to continue to drive business development and deliver growth beyond its traditional North East heartland.

Rick Long joins as the regional director for Yorkshire, with a brief to build and raise the Adderstone Living brand across the region and secure its position as the developer of choice for both social housing providers and the supply chain.

He brings more than 30 years’ experience and expertise in the residential house building sector to the role, working for a number of well-known names, including until recently the Urban Group in York, where he was head of its housing division. Other senior posts during an extensive career include regional director (Northern) for Tilia Homes, and regional director (Northern) for Kier Living in Leeds. He has also held director roles at Keepmoat Homes and Bovis Homes.

Rick Long’s appointment comes ahead of the opening this October of Adderstone Living’s new Yorkshire regional office in Carrwood Park on the outskirts of Leeds, where he will be based.

Currently employing 35 people, Adderstone Living is investing in leadership talent to meet strong demand from local authorities and housing associations for its ‘land-led’ solutions. These include sourcing suitable land, scheme design and securing planning permission to enable quality homes to be delivered.

New business director Debbie Hope said Adderstone Living is ramping up its operations, continuing to expand into Yorkshire, where strong demand for good quality affordable housing will deliver further growth.

“Our strength lies in our people and Rick will be a terrific addition to the team,” she said. “With his extensive experience and regional knowledge, he will lead a new phase of growth for us in Yorkshire and with a can-do attitude, I know he will champion the needs of social housing providers and the regional supply chain right across the region. 2025 is already shaping up to be a terrific year to come for us.”

