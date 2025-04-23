A&E worker Adam and his London Marathon dream come true

After seven years of trying to secure a place in one of the most popular marathons in the world, Adam Walker will be running the London Marathon for Sheffield Hospitals Charity this Sunday 27th April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve never even been to London before; I’m a true Sheffield lad through and through!” Adam said. “My wife shed a tear when I showed her the email saying I’d got in. She was so happy for me; she couldn’t believe it and said this is what I’d wanted for years. We were both blown away.”

Adam also signed up for the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on May 11, which means he’ll be running two marathons in two weeks. Not everyone shares his enthusiasm for the challenge though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My 12-year-old daughter is fuming because she’ll miss her last football game of the season to come and cheer me on but I’m not taking it personally…”

Adam and his London Marathon dream

Working for Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, there was only one charity Adam was going to fundraise for when taking on his dream challenge.

“I’ve worked for the Trust for 22 years and the work that I see from my colleagues is nothing short of admirable.

My wife, mum, dad, aunties and uncles have all worked within the NHS. My daughters were both born at Jessop, not that I remember much as I nearly passed out under the table myself! What I can say is how amazing the staff were to both me and my wife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you’ve worked for the NHS, been a patient or had a loved one who was a patient, everybody is going to go to one of the hospitals in this city for a reason at some point, whether that is good or bad. I’ve seen first-hand the work that the charity does to support Sheffield’s NHS, and it is incredible.

This is my one and only time running the London Marathon so I just want to raise as much money as I can for Sheffield Hospitals Charity.”