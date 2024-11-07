Aldi invites shoppers in Yorkshire to nominate colleague champions

Ahead of World Kindness Day (13th November), Aldi is encouraging its shoppers in Yorkshire to nominate store colleagues who have brightened their day.

Whether they have assisted in finding the products needed during your shop or paused for a friendly chat, Aldi want to know who has made a difference to customers through kindness.

Colleagues who receive the most nominations will receive a spa break for two as a thank you for their hard work and dedication.

To participate, shoppers should submit the colleague’s name, store location and no more than 100 words on why their nomination deserves to win to [email protected] by 11/12/2024.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi, said: “At Aldi we know the impact that small gestures can have, especially in today’s fast-paced world. This initiative is a heartfelt reminder of the essential role our colleagues play in creating a welcoming and supportive environment for our customers.

“We believe that every act of kindness deserves to be recognised and celebrated, which is why we are calling on the nation to help us give back to our amazing colleagues.”

In March, Aldi announced its second pay increase for store colleagues this year, taking the supermarket’s investment in pay this year to £79m.

Starting pay for Store Assistants at Aldi is £12.40 per hour nationally, rising to £13.35 per hour, and £13.65 per hour inside the M25, rising to £13.95 per hour.

Aldi continues to offer the best hourly rates in the sector and remains the only supermarket to provide paid breaks, which is worth more than £900 a year for the average Store Assistant.