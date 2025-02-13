Aldi launches Random Acts of Kindness Day giveaway for shoppers in Yorkshire

Aldi is celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Day (Monday 17 February) by giving shoppers in Yorkshire the chance to win their food shop for free.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any customers who visit an Aldi store on Monday 17 February could bag their shopping for free, with £3,000 worth of Aldi vouchers up for grabs.

To be in with a chance to win, all shoppers need to do is submit a picture of their receipt and 30 shoppers will be chosen at random to each receive a £100 voucher in return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi, commented: “This Random Acts of Kindness Day, we want to give back to our customers by covering the cost of their weekly essentials.

Aldi

“We're dedicated to offering exceptional quality and value without compromise year-round, and we hope this giveaway will be a great surprise for our shoppers.”

To enter, shoppers simply need to send a picture of their receipt to [email protected]. The competition will run from 08:00 to 23:59 on Monday 17 February.

In January, Aldi was officially named the cheapest supermarket for the fourth consecutive year by Which? in its annual price comparison research, as well as being named the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket every month in 2024.