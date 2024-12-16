Aldi launches search for Yorkshire's biggest Kevin the Carrot fan

Aldi is calling on shoppers in Yorkshire to share their love for Kevin the Carrot, with the chance to win the ultimate prize package.

Whether your heart skips a ‘beet’ at the sight of the nation’s favourite root vegetable, or your home is stuffed with Kevin collectibles, the UK’s fourth largest supermarket wants to hear from you.

Aldi will reward the number one fan with an exclusive, money-can’t-buy, prize package, including a signed photograph and personalised voice message from Kevin himself, alongside a hamper of festive goodies.

Kevin the Carrot became an iconic holiday hero after his very first appearance in Aldi’s 2016 Christmas ad and since then, him and his veggie friends have gained fans across the country.

Aldi

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi, said: “It simply wouldn’t be Christmas at Aldi without Kevin and we know our shoppers in Yorkshire love seeing him on-screen and in our stores every year.

“We’re excited to give something back to his fans this festive season and reward one lucky shopper with the ultimate Kevin-themed prize package.”

All fans need to do to be in with a chance of winning is prove their love for Kevin by sharing a picture or video of them with their Kevin collection on Facebook using the #KevinSuperfan hashtag or email [email protected].

The competition will run from Friday 13th to Friday 20th December before judges at Aldi carefully review all submissions and select the lucky winner.

For full terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.aldipresscentre.co.uk/aldi-terms-and-conditions-kevin-the-carrot-superfan-competition/

Aldi is officially the go-to destination for Christmas this year, as the discount supermarket has been named as Christmas Retailer of the Year by the Quality Food Awards, as well as Best Overall Grocer at the prestigious Good Housekeeping Institute Christmas Taste Test 2024.