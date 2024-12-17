Aldi reveals quietest times to shop in Yorkshire ahead of Christmas

Aldi has released new information for shoppers in Yorkshire on the best time to shop in the lead up to Christmas.

The UK’s fourth largest supermarket says that between 8pm and 10pm is typically the quietest time for customers to pick up their festive shopping.

Meanwhile, Tuesday 17th December and Sunday 22nd December are expected to be quieter days to visit stores, as well as Monday 23rd and Tuesday 24th December for those happy to leave it last minute.

Aldi is officially the go-to destination for Christmas this year, as the discount supermarket has been named as Christmas Retailer of the Year by the Quality Food Awards, as well as ‘Best Overall Grocer’ at the prestigious Good Housekeeping Institute Christmas Taste Test 2024.

The annual Good Housekeeping taste test, which tests 730 products from more than 97 brands, also crowned Aldi’s mince pies, turkey and champagne as best-in-class in their categories.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “For many of us, Christmas is all about coming together to share special moments - often over delicious food and drinks with loved ones.