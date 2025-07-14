Alex Sobel MP Visits ‘Wonderful’ Sensory Garden at OPAL Charity Funded by Morrisons Foundation

Older People’s Action in the Locality (OPAL) were delighted to receive a donation of £9,000 from the Morrisons Foundation. Alex Sobel MP Leeds Central and Headingley visited the charity to celebrate their success in securing the grant.

OPAL provides support services and a vibrant community cafe for isolated older people in Leeds, offering a lifeline to many experiencing loneliness and a lack of connection.

The grant from the charitable arm of the supermarket will fund a new sensory garden at their community centre. It will offer a peaceful environment for relaxation and social interaction.

Alex Sobel MP said “It was a pleasure to visit Older People’s Action once again, and see firsthand the fantastic work they do to support older people in our community. The new sensory garden, made possible by the Morrisons Foundation, will be a wonderful space for connection, reflection, and wellbeing. I am proud to support initiatives like this that tackle loneliness and bring people together in Leeds.”

Alex Sobel MP for Leeds Central and Headingley and Cllr Emma Flint presented the donation of £9,000 to Ellen Stoker Community Worker at OPAL.

Ailsa Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, Older People’s Action in the Locality said “We are really excited to see the rundown garden area transformed into a sensory garden for the benefit of older people we support as well as for the wider community. This project will create a valuable asset for our community”

Liz Tattersley, Corporate Affairs Manager at Morrisons said “It’s an absolute pleasure to award this grant to Older People’s Action in the Locality. We are passionate about supporting initiatives that improve health and wellbeing and enhance community spaces. We know Older People’s Action in the Locality's new sensory garden will bring pleasure to the community they support in Leeds.