Almost half of people in Leeds struggling with their energy bills have never sought help

New research has revealed 40 per cent of people in Leeds struggling with their energy bills have never asked for help – whether that is by turning to loved ones or seeking professional advice.

A new poll, commissioned by British Gas as part of its independent charitable trust (The Trust), found over a third (37 per cent) of people in Leeds do not reach out for support due to the belief they wouldn’t qualify, while 32 per cent cited a lack of information available and 24 per cent highlighted the stigma or embarrassment.

It comes as British Gas and British Gas Energy Trust have partnered with the Post Office and local community-based charities to offer free, drop-in events across the UK this winter.

The pop-up events offer 1-2-1 confidential practical support from trained specialists about budget planning, energy debt advice and energy efficiency measures, as well as help with accessing energy debt write-off grants including The Trust’s Individuals and Families Fund, and Energy Support Fund.

The next pop-up event will be held at the Post Office located on 6-16 New York Street, Leeds LS2 7DZ on the following dates:

25 & 26 February and 4 & 5 March. All sessions run 11am-2pm.

The drop-in events have been held in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leicester, Newport and London so far, with more than 2,800 people seeking support, this includes help with applying for the Warm Home Discount, understanding bills and income maximisation.

Those who have received support already include a man from Edinburgh who sought help for his niece in Lincoln, who had severe mental health difficulties and £900 in energy debt.

Despite not being local, he received advice and resources on her behalf. His niece accessed support from her local Citizens Advice and cleared her debt within seven days. She also received £70 in compensation from her energy supplier for faulty equipment, and had her gas reconnected following it being switched off since August.

More than a third (36 per cent) of people in Leeds are worried about how they are going to keep on top of things this winter, with 65 per cent citing rising costs as the main concern.

Abi Robins, Director of Responsible Business at British Gas, said: “We know the colder months can be tough on a lot of people and there isn’t always advice readily available.

“Our British Gas advisors will be on hand to help individuals navigate energy and financial challenges and access the range of support we offer – not only for our customers but also people who use other energy suppliers.

“The pop-ups are just one part of how we are supporting customers this winter. Grants, fund money and energy advice services are available through the Trust – with donations from British Gas topping £200m since 2004 – as well as providing direct support to struggling customers with matched debt repayments and non-repayable credit.”

When speaking to someone about getting support, 24 per cent would want a face-to-face conversation. But 34 per cent admit they find it difficult to talk about the struggles they face when paying their energy bills.

Of those who have previously got help, 35 per cent used energy provider payment plans, 31 per cent turned to friends or family and 19 per cent consulted charitable organisations.

It was identified 53% of respondents think there should be more support programmes to help people manage rising energy cost.

Jessica Taplin, chief executive of British Gas Energy Trust, said: “We know some consumers really want face to face advice, so these pop-ups are just one way we’re helping those already struggling with rising living costs this winter.

“These pop-ups, hosted at post offices across the country, provide free, confidential advice directly to communities to help individuals navigate energy and financial challenges this winter.

“We offer energy debt write-off grants through our Individuals and Families Fund, and Energy Support Fund, both open now, to households facing fuel poverty, among other criteria.

“We’d encourage anyone needing support to come along and find out more at their local pop up.”

Since the partnership between British Gas Energy Trust and the Post Office was established in 2022, there have been 178 in-person pop-ups in 95 locations from Saint Leonards-on-Sea to the Scottish Isles. Thousands of people have been provided with step-by-step money and energy advice, checking benefits entitlement, and providing energy saving tips as well as follow up appointments for more in depth conversations.

Simon Lambert, Commercial and Operations Director at Post Office, said: “Every week, more than a million energy customers visit our branches to pay bills or top up.

“These pop-ups – to be held in Leeds and Stockport - are a fantastic way to connect customers with the additional support they may need this winter.”

Additional support available through British Gas Energy Trust includes the Individuals and Families Fund, which is available to British Gas and non-British Gas customers, with grant payments of up to £1,700 available to households in England, Scotland and Wales. This fund is open to applications now.