Alwoodley 2030 Climate Action Hub hosts climate emergency event
Alwoodley - home to some of the most affluent as well as the least well-off people nationally – has a very heavy carbon footprint. It received an F+ rating, far worse than the average footprint across England. https://www.carbon.place/legacy/#11/53.8708/-1.559
Alwoodley 2030 Climate Action Group is steadily growing its membership of residents interested in many aspects of carbon reduction. Alwoodley 2030’s work to date around homes, energy, and transport includes:
Running a ward-wide Walk to School Week in partnership with Living Streets
Partnering with Living Streets to give schools access to the WOW Tracker to encourage active travel to and from school.
Hosting bike MOTs at the schools and at an Active Travel Party
Partnering with Leeds Cycle Campaign to offer guided cycle rides around Eccup and the local area, and to link University of Leeds staff with guided rides to work
Launching the Low-Carbon Homes club to share ideas and knowledge for how to reduce carbon through homes
Hosting events on home retrofit and small changes to reduce carbon
Launching a new community energy company - Alwoodley Community Energy (ACE)
The group also works on nature-based solutions to the climate and biodiversity emergencies and will have a meeting to explore local nature recovery in November.
The event with Katie Dye will be held at St Paul The Apostle RC Church Hall, 3 Buckstone Crescent (Off King Lane), LS17 5ES, 6.00 - 7.30pm Free event, and there will be food so you don't have to rush home for tea!
Registration Link:
