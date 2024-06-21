Amazon Doncaster team supports tree-planting project
Mihai Popescu, one of the employees who was involved in the event, said:
“It was a pleasure to be involved in the event with City of Doncaster Council. We planted 250 trees in this session, and we’re looking forward to planting more in the coming months.”
Julia Foster, Trees & Woodland Development Officer at City of Doncaster Council, added:
“Having green, tree-filled local environments can make a huge impact on the quality of life of Doncaster residents, and we had a great day with the team from Amazon in Doncaster helping to make a positive, sustainable change in our city.”
Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.
Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.
Amazon partners with Comic Relief to help people tackle poverty and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food insecurity across the UK, and around the world.
