Amazon Wakefield backs child cancer charity
The donation was made to The Give A Duck Foundation. The charity helps children who have been diagnosed with cancer to better prepare for appointments, treatments, and procedures through play therapy.
The donation from Amazon in Wakefield will provide Chemo Ducks for 40 children recently diagnosed with cancer. The Chemo Duck is fitted with medical lines and ports to mirror those of the child, helping them to understand how their treatment is administered as they face the toughest journey of their young lives.
David Benfell, General Manager at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Wakefield, said: “Give a Duck uses play to help children who are fighting cancer, and we’re pleased to support their work with this donation.”
Elaine Dunning, Fundraising Manager at The Give A Duck Foundation: “We want to express our thanks to the team at Amazon in Wakefield for this contribution. Donations like this means we can continue to provide support for children in our area going through this difficult time.”
Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.
Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.
Amazon partners with Comic Relief to help people tackle poverty and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food insecurity across the UK, and around the world.
