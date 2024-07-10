Amazon Wakefield team makes donation to children’s charity

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A charity that provides essential supplies to children living in bed poverty has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zarach, The Children’s Bed Charity, supports vulnerable children living in bed poverty through referrals from partner schools.

The donation from Amazon in Wakefield will provide children with high-quality new beds and bed bundles to last in excess of 8 years, covering the child’s childhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Benfell, General Manager at Amazon in Wakefield, said: “Zarach is a fantastic charity that improves living conditions for children and families across Leeds; we’re pleased to support them and those they help.”

Amazon Wakefield team makes donation to Zarach

Andy, Zarach CEO, said: “So often a bed can be the critical link to break the cycle of poverty. With a good night's sleep, a child has a better chance to engage at school and succeed in their future. We’d like to say a big thank you to David and the team at Amazon in Wakefield for this donation, which will help us to continue our work supporting the children and families who need it most.”

Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad