Amazon Wakefield team supports tree-planting project

Twenty employees from Amazon’s Wakefield fulfilment centre spent the day volunteering at Walton Colliery, planting trees as part of Wakefield Council’s White Rose Forest woodland creation programme.

Wakefield Council is planting a 5.3-hectare woodland at the colliery, carefully selecting broadleaved and coniferous native woodland trees that will thrive in the area. The project is part of a larger programme to create the Northern Forest, a stretch of 50 million trees across the Merseyside, Manchester and Yorkshire.

Misha Martnos, one of the employees who was involved in the event, said:

“It was a pleasure to be involved in this event with Wakefield Council. My family have a walnut tree farm back home in Riscani in the Republic of Moldova, so this was a real highlight for me. It was great to be able to use my experience to help such a great project!”

Annette Hayward at Wakefield Council added: “Having green, tree-filled environments can make a huge impact on the quality of life of Wakefield residents, and we had a great day with the team from Amazon helping to make a positive, sustainable change in our city.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The West Midlands Multibank opened this year, with Birmingham Voluntary Service Council (BVSC). The initiative has donated more than 7 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Wales, Scotland, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

