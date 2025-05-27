Anchor care home residents get creative

Residents across Anchor care homes in Yorkshire created their own unique hats to help raise money for a dementia charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Townend Close (Keighley), The Mill House Skipton, Gill’s Top (Grassington), and Firth House (Selby) all took part in the fundraising efforts during Dementia Action Week (19 - 25 May) in aid of Dementia Forward, which helps support people with dementia across North Yorkshire.

Hat Day, an event launched by Dementia Forward, aims to unite communities, encourage conversations about dementia, and raise money to ensure support and resources are available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having created their own hats, residents at Townend Close care home in Keighley gathered for a competition to find out who had created the best hat.

Colleagues and residents at Townend Close care home in Keighley

Helen Bowden, 72, who is a resident at Townend Close, said: “Coming together to create our own hats was such a fun experience. I’d like to thank the team at Townend Close for helping us get involved in Hat Day.”

Anchor Community Partnership Manager David Wood said: “Fundraising efforts like this are amazing for so many reasons. They allow us to support the work of our important local charity, Dementia Forward. But we also see the positive impact it has on our residents and colleagues.”

Anchor care homes are committed to providing person-centred care to meet individual needs and strive to ensure the right type of care is provided for the right person, in the right location.

For more information on Anchor’s care homes visit their website.