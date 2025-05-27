Anchor care home residents get creative
Townend Close (Keighley), The Mill House Skipton, Gill’s Top (Grassington), and Firth House (Selby) all took part in the fundraising efforts during Dementia Action Week (19 - 25 May) in aid of Dementia Forward, which helps support people with dementia across North Yorkshire.
Hat Day, an event launched by Dementia Forward, aims to unite communities, encourage conversations about dementia, and raise money to ensure support and resources are available.
Having created their own hats, residents at Townend Close care home in Keighley gathered for a competition to find out who had created the best hat.
Helen Bowden, 72, who is a resident at Townend Close, said: “Coming together to create our own hats was such a fun experience. I’d like to thank the team at Townend Close for helping us get involved in Hat Day.”
Anchor Community Partnership Manager David Wood said: “Fundraising efforts like this are amazing for so many reasons. They allow us to support the work of our important local charity, Dementia Forward. But we also see the positive impact it has on our residents and colleagues.”
