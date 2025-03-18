And the award goes to... St John Ambulance names Dylan Hurst as National Cadet of the Year 2025

16-year-old Dylan Hurst from Ilkley, who was last year named as County Cadet of the Year for South and West Yorkshire, was selected to be National Cadet of the Year 2025 from 39 of the charity’s superstar Cadets - all of whom had won district competitions to earn their place at the 2025 national final this month at Ingestre Hall in Staffordshire.

The Cadet programme (10–17-year-olds), which celebrated its centenary in 2022, plays a huge role in developing the next generation of health professionals, volunteers and lifesavers. Each year St John Cadets provide many thousands of hours of life-saving first aid and care alongside adult volunteers.

The finalists faced rigorous challenges which demonstrated not only their exemplary first aid knowledge but also their passion for volunteering in the community, their leadership, communication skills, and teamwork.

Many of the competitors have used their first aid skills in life-saving emergencies and stressful situations. Examples include Cadets who have dealt with a pelvic fracture after a fall, responded to symptoms of a stroke and helped with a potential spinal injury following a car accident.

Dylan Hurst, St John Ambulance National Cadet of the Year for 2025

Dylan joins a host of Cadets who have used their first aid skills in life-saving emergencies and stressful situations, best demonstrated when he supported a fellow student who had seriously injured their knee. Dylan completed the Primary Survey and found there to be no danger so stepped in to provide first aid. He carefully moved the casualty, cleared the area and used students’ school bags to keep the casualty comfortable and support the injured knee. While waiting for further help to arrive, Dylan monitored the casualty's breathing and heart rate as they were showing signs of shock. Dylan was awarded the Headteacher’s Award at Ilkley Grammar School for his actions at the time

Following the selection event, Dylan said: “It’s such an incredible honour to represent the youth of St John Ambulance as National Cadet of the Year. One of the best things about being part of St John is how it brings young people together to learn, grow and make a real impact. I’m proud to be a part of that spirit of teamwork and service.

“I’m excited to highlight the achievements of our young people and I’m hoping this is a wonderful chance to inspire other young people.”

Dylan will now represent St John Ambulance at high-profile events and ceremonial occasions.

Jamie Gutch, Deputy Headteacher at Ilkley Grammar School, said: “I have known Dylan since he arrived at Ilkley Grammar School at the start of year 7. Now in Year 12, Dylan is an inspirational leader and role model both in and out of school. This academic year he has single-handedly planned and led a series of seven assemblies on the work of St John Ambulance which have been rolled out to all 2,100 students in the school. He put the assembly together independently but also made sure that it was carefully checked by St John colleagues and he also engaged with pastoral teams and heads of year to ensure that the assemblies were appropriately pitched for the different audiences.

“Dylan is a naturally confident and engaging public speaker and his assemblies captivated his audiences, so much so that he has already inspired some of his peers to volunteer for St John Ambulance. He is a naturally modest individual who is warm, friendly and popular with his peers. Many congratulations to him on securing this national title at St John Ambulance. We at IGS are all very proud of him.”

Rear Admiral Simon Williams CB CVO KStJ, Prior of the Priory of England and the Islands of the Order of St John, and Chairman of St John Ambulance, said: “Dylan has demonstrated remarkable determination, extensive knowledge, and exceptional skills during this selection event, earning the well-deserved title of National Cadet of the Year.

“I want to express my congratulations for such an outstanding performance over the weekend and am looking forward to seeing the positive influence he will have in the country as the representative of all the other Cadets. I am sure that he will join me in extending these congratulations to all the participants in this weekend's extraordinary gathering of all that is good in St John.”

Also recognised as Regional Cadets of the Year were the following:

Eden Baillie – London

Jack Hayward – North East

Hanah Hoey – North West

Ella Krawczyk – South West

Padraig Mannion – West Midlands

Sofia Ntege – South East

Ruby Shortland – East of England

Ellie Watson – East Midlands

Jashvita Katta - Commanderies (Northern Ireland)

This team of Cadets, alongside the Commandries Cadet of the Year, represent St John Ambulance at ceremonial occasions and play a key role in making sure the voices of young volunteers are heard.