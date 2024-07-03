Appleby Frodingham Cricket Club members raise over £14,000 for Parkinson’s UK and the club

Neil Camplejohn, 57, from Beverley, East Yorkshire and a dedicated group of friends, family, and members of the Appleby Frodingham Cricket Club have successfully completed a 27-mile walk to raise vital funds for Parkinson's UK and the club.

The walk saw the group walk from Beverley Cricket Club to the Appleby Frodingham Cricket Club on April 7, enduring a 40mph headwind across the Humber Bridge.

The group’s remarkable effort raised a total of £14,352, with half of the funds being donated to Parkinson's UK. In addition, an extra £1,000 was contributed to Parkinson's UK through matched funding by the employers of two of the walkers, bringing the total contribution to Parkinson's UK to £8,176.

Speaking about the personal motivation behind the event, Neil Camplejohn said: "One of our oldest members, whose family is intertwined with the cricket club, lived with Parkinson’s for many years and was sadly taken from us shortly before the walk. Raising funds for Parkinson's UK and the cricket club are causes very close to my heart.

Appleby Frodingham Cricket Club handing Parkinson’s UK a cheque for their fundraising total

"It was a challenge but really enjoyed by all. The headwind on the Humber Bridge made it especially difficult, but the sense of achievement we all felt was indescribable.

"I would urge anyone who has the opportunity to take part in an event like this to grab it by the horns and get involved. Although much effort is put in by many, both before and after the event, no-one can take away the feeling we all had of a sense of achieving something on the day. Sign up, get involved, and raise as much money for Parkinson’s as well as your own local cause."

Jacquie McGuire, Community Fundraiser for Yorkshire at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We are so grateful to Neil, his friends in Yorkshire, North Lincolnshire and the Appleby Frodingham Cricket Club for their tremendous effort in raising vital funds for Parkinson’s UK. Their commitment and perseverance, especially in the face of challenging conditions, just shows the incredible impact people can have when they come together.

“With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives. We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.

The group of friends, family, and members of the Appleby Frodingham Cricket Club

“We hope that this fundraising challenge inspires you to get involved with Parkinson’s UK. There are lots of ways for you to get involved and support us - from volunteering at an event to campaigning for better services. Without the generosity of people like you, our work would not be possible.”