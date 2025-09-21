Applications now open for Miss Supranational UK & Mrs United Kingdom 2026

Current Winners Brittany Feeney and Paige Warren

Do you dream of representing the United Kingdom on an international stage? Whether you’re a young woman looking for adventure or a proud wife ready to inspire, now is your chance! Applications are officially open for Miss Supranational UK 2026 and Mrs United Kingdom 2026.

Miss Supranational UK is open to women aged 18–32 who are legally single, divorced, and yes mums are welcome too!

The winner will jet off to Poland to represent the UK at the prestigious Miss Supranational competition. This is no ordinary pageant it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase your confidence, talent, and personality on the world stage.

Miss Supranational UK Brittany Feeney

And success is in the UK’s DNA our current titleholder Brittany Feeney proudly placed Top 12 in the world, continuing a three-year streak of UK finalists making it to the international leaderboard. The overall global winner takes home £50,000 in prizes alongside international recognition!

For over 5 years Brittany has dedicated her time to a project called Kindness and inclusion in Dance. Which she set up to inspire children to unlock their full potential through movement. She has delivered this workshop to over 10,000 children throughout the UK and raised over £60,000 for charity.

For married women, the journey continues with Mrs United Kingdom, the UK’s entry to Mrs World – the oldest and most prestigious pageant for married women in the world. This year, soldier and role model Paige Greig who has served in Afghanistan where she met her husband, will represent the UK in Las Vegas, proving that pageants are open to women from all walks of life. Mrs United Kingdom is open to all married women over 18, with no upper age limit.

The competitions are led by Katrina Hodge aka “Combat Barbie” a former Miss England and decorated British Army veteran. Having served 12 years in uniform and graced international stages, Katrina knows exactly what it takes to compete and why it’s worth it.

Paige the current Mrs UK

“Pageants changed my life,” says Katrina. “A lot of people judge them and think they’re superficial and all about looks. That couldn’t be further from the truth. Pageants are about confidence, community, and self-growth. They give women a platform to shine, to inspire, and to discover a whole new side of themselves. I’m forever grateful I took part – it opened doors I never dreamed possible.”

These competitions are not just about glitz and glamour –they’re about giving back. Last year, Mrs World contestants raised £26,000 for Cancer Research, while Miss Supranational UK winner Brittany Feeney was nominated for a BBC Make a Difference Award for her incredible fundraising efforts.

So, whether you’re looking for a brand-new adventure, a boost of confidence, or a hobby unlike any other this is your moment. Or why not nominate your mum, nan, sister, friend, or partner to give it a go?

No experience is needed and you never know what a few shakey steps down a catwalk can open doors to

Katrina Hodge