Apprentice joiner from Rillington makes it through to Screwfix Trade Apprentice semi-finals

Freddie Carr, from Rillington, North Yorkshire, has been named as a semi-finalist in this year’s Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition.

Aspiring joiner, Freddie Carr, 18 from Rillington is in with a chance of winning Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2025 after being selected from more than 2,000 applications to compete in this year’s semi-final.

Freddie, who is studying Architectural Joinery at York College, will now compete against 31 other semi-finalists from the UK and Ireland, who are currently completing apprenticeships across various construction trades. The semi-final stage will see them face a tough interview with Screwfix before finding out if they have made the final.

Just ten will be selected to compete for the title of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2025 at the two-day final of the competition in May.

Not only will the winner receive a prize bundle of technology, training and tools worth £10,000, but their college will also receive £2,000 worth of Screwfix vouchers to spend on workshop equipment, helping to upskill tomorrow’s trade professionals.

Freddie said: “I’m really excited to have been shortlisted and I’m proud to be representing Malton in this national award. Being an architectural joiner is more than just a job to me – it’s a passion. Working alongside my father, who inspires me every day, I’m determined to push myself to be the best I can be and, one day, take over the family business.

“I love that with skill and precision, you can turn a simple plank of timber into something bespoke and beautiful, using techniques that have been passed down for generations.

“I really hope my passion and dedication to the trade will come through in my interview, as to be selected to compete in the final of the competition would be an incredible opportunity.”

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director for Screwfix, says: “Screwfix Trade Apprentice is a fantastic way to recognise the hard work and dedication of today’s apprentices who are undertaking intensive, on-the-job training and qualifications to create tomorrow’s workforce of skilled tradespeople.

“This competition highlights how vital apprenticeships are in addressing the current skills shortage. We are committed to championing trade apprentices, the colleges that teach them and the employers that nurture them.

“Every year we are consistently amazed by the applications from trade apprentices across the UK and Ireland who are passionate, dedicated and committed to excelling in their chosen trade. To make it through to the semi-finals is a fantastic achievement. I wish this year’s semi-finalists the very best of luck in making it to the final.”