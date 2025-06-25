Armed Forces Day Celebrated With Book Launch

This Armed Forces Day, 28th June, York-based veteran John Stephenson releases his debut book ‘The Making of a Hunter’ to support those transitioning from the military.

In ‘The Making of a Hunter’, John, who left the army in 2017 as Regimental Sergeant Major, takes his years of experience helping service users through his highly regarded company Forces Transition Group (FTG), to explore the five fundamental elements required to successfully move onto civvy street. These are the CV, CPD alignment, networking, financials, and elevation.

The book combines John’s personal transition story with proven job acceleration practices to create a unique handbook. It helps readers understand what it takes to craft a standout CV, effectively prepare for an interview, know how to network like a professional online and in-person, and identify the skills, qualities, and experience needed, to land the right role.

"I had a great career, but I left very poorly. I have written this book because I wanted to share, so that others can use my bad experience and turn it into a positive experience as they leave their military service,” says John who served for 22 years and spent time in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Kosovo.

'The Making of a Hunter' by John Stephenson

‘The Making of a Hunter’ does exactly what is says on the tin, giving readers the tools to develop a Hunter mentality, something that John believes is key to successful transition. “The best way to achieve successful transition is to understand it early and prepare for it. Once you understand that successful transition is a part of your life, it will change how you approach everything through your service, and you will be able to use everything you do to prepare yourself for what comes next… All of this can be done through developing a Hunter mindset,” he says.