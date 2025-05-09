Arqiva at Emley Moor celebrates VE Day

Honouring the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, Arqiva employees proudly unveiled The Unknown Tommy and The Woman in War statues at their site at Emley Moor, West Yorkshire, paying tribute to those who served and paid the ultimate sacrifice during WW2.

Arqiva's history can be traced by to 1922, and the UK's communication services are deeply connected to national resilience. Throughout WW2, secure and reliable communication was essential for intelligence, coordination, and morale. Today, in times of peace, our role in keeping the UK connected remains just as vital.